Galleria at Crystal Run to host Get Hired Job Fair

Galleria at Crystal Run will host the Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, March 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the lower level near Center Court. Sponsored by 92.7 WRRV, the event will enable local employers to interview, hire workers and help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.

Participating employers include:



Anytime Home Care

Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council of Orange County

Banter by Piercing Pagoda

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

First Student

Hot Topic

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan

Here’s Help Staffing & Recruiting

New York Department of Labor

New York Department of Corrections

The Center for Discovery

Town Square Media

Walden Savings Bank