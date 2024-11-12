Galleria announces extended hours for holiday shopping and Santa

The 2024 holiday shopping season is upon us, which is why the Galleria at Crystal Run is announcing its extended hours schedule. Galleria at Crystal Run will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28. The shopping center will reopen on Black Friday, November 29 at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Santa Claus will also be returning to the Galleria this season at his temporary home on the lower level in front of JC Penney. Photos with Santa are sponsored by WRRV and KIA of Middletown. Families, and even pets are invited by the jolly and joyous gift-giver to whisper their Christmas wish to Santa Claus starting on Thursday, November 22.

Reservations are encouraged for all guests, with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day; time slots can be reserved at bit.ly/3ADjtC0.

Special hours and events are as follows:

• Pet Photo Night: Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Sensory Santa Event: Dec. 8. from 10 to 11 a.m.

Santa Claus will be at the Galleria through Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 until 4 p.m. and then he is off to prepare for his big night! For full hours and photo package pricing details, and for the mall’s full holiday schedule, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.