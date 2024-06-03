Fresh Fusion Smoothie & Juice Bar holds ribbon cutting

Fresh Fusion Smoothie & Juice Bar held its official ribbon cutting on Saturday, June 1, inviting area residents to enjoy their freshly blended smoothies, juices, snacks, toast meals, fruit bowls, protein shakes, and more at 38 N. Main St., Florida.

The business first opened its doors late last year by proprietors Emily and Antony Colon. Now, with the warm weather upon us, the Colons celebrated with their official ribbon cutting, thanks to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which organized the ribbon cutting, and several community members who attended the event.

Fresh Fusion Smoothie & Juice Bar is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, including a menu and pricing, visit freshfusionsmoothies.com or call 845-651-8877.