Foundation appoints 3 new board members

SUNY Orange Foundation recently announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. Megan Robbins, Wyoma Svarczkopf, and Stella Page were approved by a unanimous vote of the Foundation’s Board.

“On behalf of the SUNY Orange Foundation Board of Directors, it’s my honor to welcome Megan, Wyoma, and Stella as our newest members. I’m grateful for their spirit of volunteerism and enthusiasm for the Foundation’s mission,” said Adam McCarey, SUNY Orange Foundation Board Chair. “Each of them brings a unique perspective as we work together in support of the SUNY Orange community.”

Robbins, a life-long resident of Orange County and graduate of Minisink High School, earned her associate’s degree from SUNY Orange in 2014 as a Criminal Justice student. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Mary College where she graduated cum laude and received MSMC’s first-ever Excellence in Criminology Award. Robbins serves as a Resource Coordinator for NYS Unified Court System where she works to connect individuals to community resources and support services.

Svarczkopf brings a unique blend of professional experience and educational passion to the SUNY Orange Foundation Board. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the College of Staten Island (CUNY). She launched her career in public accounting with RBT CPAs, where she specialized in financial auditing and worked with a diverse range of clients, including nonprofit organizations. During the pandemic, Svarczkopf discovered a love for teaching and joined the Kingston City School District as a business teacher. While teaching, she pursued her Master of Science in Education from SUNY Oswego. As a first-generation college graduate, Svarczkopf is committed to making higher education accessible and achievable for all students.

SUNY Orange student Stella Page serves as the Foundation Board’s student representative. A graduate of Pine Bush High School, Page attends SUNY Orange full-time and is enrolled in the pre-nursing program and is working toward acceptance into the College’s highly competitive nursing program. She is a member of the Chemistry, Math, and Outdoors Clubs and recently participated in the New York State Conference on the Environment as an intern for Sustainable Hudson Valley. To support her educational goals, Page works the early morning shift at Starbucks and babysits in the afternoons. In her limited free time, she enjoys getting to know her community by participating in a shuffleboard league in Pine Bush. Page plans to transfer to a four-year college when she graduates from SUNY Orange.

“Board members are essential partners, working to support the Foundation’s mission and promote student success,” said Kristin Jensen, Executive Director of SUNY Orange Foundation. “We’re excited to have Megan, Wyoma, and Stella join us as our newest board members and share their passion for education and commitment to community with us.”

SUNY Orange Foundation’s volunteer Board of Directors supports the work of the Foundation and provides mission-based leadership, strategic governance, and fiduciary oversight for the not-for-profit organization. Board members participate in a variety of committees, attend Foundation events, and support fundraising efforts. This fall, Board members, working in conjunction with the Executive Director and staff, updated the Foundation’s multi-year strategic plan. The SUNY Orange Foundation serves as the College’s philanthropic partner and distributed more than $500,000 in student scholarships for academic year 2025-26.

The SUNY Orange Foundation supports SUNY Orange in transforming lives through education by building strong alumni and community partnerships that generate resources to advance student success. For more about SUNY Orange Foundation, log onto https://shorturl.at/ZFkpi.