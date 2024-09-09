Field Trip Flowers celebrates ribbon cutting

On Thursday, August 28 the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Field Trip Flowers, located at 12 Main Street in Chester. Field Trip Flowers is a floral studio and small flower farm owned by Jenny Hauser.

She started her flower-loving journey in March 2016. Her fascination with sustainable floral design, sourcing local flowers, and minimizing as much waste as possible has grown since then.

The Chamber noted that the space Field Trip Flowers now occupies was formerly a 30-year-old accounting practice. Now it features a functioning farmer-florist studio with a corner for retail. Field Trip Flowers offers various workshops open to the public. The studio is also available for private workshops.

Ribbon-cutting attendees included NY State Senator James Skoufis, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stefanie Keegan, and Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce board members Mike Cordero and Nikki “G.”

For more information, including upcoming flower workshops, visit fieldtripflowers.com, call 845-824-0449, or email hello@fieldtripflowers.com.