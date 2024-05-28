‘Eureka Books and More’ opens in Sugar Loaf

This past Memorial Day weekend, Eureka Books and More, located at 3 Romers Alley in Sugar Loaf, held its grand opening, providing a new book store and more for area residents to enjoy.

Proprietor Elizabeth Barrett-Zahn is fulfilling a long-held dream to open a book store and what better place than in the quaint hamlet of Sugar Loaf.

The store will focus on three areas: providing used and new books, STEM and educational toys for kids (and adults who still believe they are kids), and a community flex space to host meetings and special events. Barrett-Zahn also describes the selection of books as eclectic and well-curated. Looking ahead, the store is hoping to eventually host various clubs and classes, including a book club, STEM classes, and possibly a maker’s workshop space. More updates will be provided on the store’s website and through social media.

Barrett-Zahn is a Fulbright Fellow, the editor of the national journal Science and Children, and teaches at SUNY New Paltz and Mercy University. She is a Chester resident and serves on numerous local committees.

Store hours are Thursday through Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit eurekabooksandmore.com or call 845-239-3469.