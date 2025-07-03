Eckert appointed to regional development council

The Orange County Partnership’s new president & CEO Conor Eckert has been appointed to the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council (MHREDC).

In this role, Eckert will contribute to shaping economic policies and initiatives that drive growth and investment across the Mid-Hudson region.

“I am honored to join the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and to collaborate with leaders across the region to strengthen our economic competitiveness,” Eckert said. “This is a pivotal time for our region, and I look forward to working on initiatives and supporting projects that create jobs, support local businesses, and drive sustainable and impactful growth.”

As the President & CEO of the Orange County Partnership, Eckert has been instrumental in attracting key industries, advancing shovel-ready sites, and positioning the county as a premier location for manufacturing, advanced logistics, and emerging technologies.

The MHREDC is the strategic economic advisory board representing Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester - the seven counties that border NYC, as well as major Northeast markets. It works to attract and retain investment in key industries, including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, IT, and tourism. They also focus on enhancing quality of life, strengthening regional identity, and supporting downtown revitalization efforts.

For more information about the Orange County Partnership and its economic development initiatives, log onto www.ocpartnership.org.