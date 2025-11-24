Custom built in 2024

Nestled on over three-and-a-half acres, this stunning four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath colonial is located in the Warwick Ridge sub division and it possesses everything you could possibly desire in a home.

A lovely open floor layout is just the beginning. You’ll adore the chef’s kitchen complete with quartz counters and extensive trim package. The formal dining room will amaze, as will, the cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors and tile. Low-flow plumbing fixtures offer savings and peace of mind.

The basement fills the entire space under the house providing endless storage and possible future living space.

Check out for yourself everything this beautiful new home in Warwick has to offer.