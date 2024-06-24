County Road Cannabis to hold job fair, open house

A new cannabis dispensary coming to the area is looking to fill several positions ahead of its July opening. County Road Cannabis, located at 1326 Route 12 in New Hampton, will be holding a job fair and open house on Friday, June 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. for all prospective candidates. The event will also act as an introduction to the community of the business’s offerings.

The shop is owned by Wei Hu and Daljit Pandher.

The adult-use dispensary is looking to fill the following positions:

• Budtenders/sales reps

• Inventory control specialists

• Retail managers

• Compliance specialists

• Product buyers

• Security officers

All jobs start at $20 an hour. And while the job fair will welcome walk-ins, those who cannot attend can send their resumes and information regarding their desired position to countyroadcannaresumes@gmail.com.

Nonalcoholic beverages and food will be provided to attendees at no cost. An exact date of the official grand opening has not yet been announced.