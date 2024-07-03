Charming, bright rental in convenient location

Clean and ready to move in, this lovely apartment in a two-family home in Warwick features one bedroom plus a den/home office, an eat-in kitchen, and a spacious living room.

It’s conveniently located within walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants, and the NJ Transit bus stop.

The town of Warwick is a friendly haven that offers countless events and activities throughout the year.

The apartment’s added perks include A/C, a laundry area, and parking. It is also pet friendly. Schedule a private showing and you’ll be extremely pleased.