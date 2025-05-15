Chamber offers women’s business event

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce announces its 4th Annual Women M.E.A.N. Business event on Wednesday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Otterkill Country Club in Campbell Hall.

This year’s theme is “Embrace Your Journey” and it honors the diverse paths women take in business and lifeas they while creating space for mentorship, connection and reflection. Register at orangeny.com/register.

This year’s keynote speak is Lori Pine, CEO of JOY, a leadership coach and strategist who helps women lead with purpose and fulfillment. She will speak on “Empowering Women to Find JOY So They Can Create a Legacy of Fulfillment” and will explore the internal narratives that shape how women move through their personal and professional lives and how shifting those stories can lead to greater confidence, courage and joy. She is a career coach.

In addition to the keynote, the event will feature roundtable discussions led by local business professionals, a structured mentorship opportunity for one-on-one guidance and networking sessions. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets are $95 for Chamber members and $110 for non-members. Admission includes breakfast, mimosas, lunch, dessert and a champagne toast. Advance registration is required. The Otterkill Country Club is at 100 Otter Road, Campbell Hall.