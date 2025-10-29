Chamber names ‘5 under 50’ winners

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its second annual “5 Under 50; The Shooting Stars!” awards. The awards recognize leaders in diverse enterprises for their outstanding leadership, innovation and dedication to their respective fields.

The winners represent a range of workplace settings – a hair salon, a non-profit organization, commercial development, information technology and banking. They will be honored in a ceremony at the Silk Factory, 299 Washington St. in Newburgh on Nov. 6. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The award recipients are:

Kristin Antoni - The owner and CEO of Main Street Cutters, a full-service salon in Cornwall, joined the salon as an assistant in 2002 while she was still in high school and studying cosmetology. She later studied entrepreneurship at Hofstra University. After training and working with her mentor – the salon’s founder – she took over in 2012. Driven by her love of business and the beauty industry, and seasoned by her many hours “behind the chair,” Antoni has helped the salon grow and was a vital steward of success not only for the salon, but of stylists who thrive there.

Elizabeth Rowley - The president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in Montgomery joined the Community Foundation in 2013 as director of development and was named to her current positions in December 2015. She previously served as the community relations director for Inspire, the Orange County Cerebral Palsy Association and as community development director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Town of Wallkill. Rowley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing communications from Emerson College and is certified as a fundraising executive by Certified Fundraising Executive International. She has volunteered as president and treasurer on the Board of Directors for Safe Harbors of the Hudson, a non-profit housing and arts development project in Newburgh.

Keith Perez - The owner and CEO of the Sonata Group, Cornwall, a commercial development company is a commercial flooring contractor with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Perez has owned the Sonata Group for 13 years and previously owned Symphony Floors in Newburgh for eight years. He is developing a five-story boutique Hilton Tapestry hotel on Main Street in Cornwall. Running a certified minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), Perez champions small business inclusion, mentors rising professionals, especially from diverse backgrounds, and contributes to local charities.

Jason Fisch - The founder and president of Fisch Solutions in New Windsor, providing information technology support and cybersecurity, Fisch’s entrepreneurial spirit emerged early. At just 15 years old, he built the City of Beacon’s first website. His hustle, resilience and dedication to customer service in business are matched by his public service as a first responder. He has served in fire, EMS and police roles in both volunteer and paid capacities. He has contributed more than 10,000 volunteer hours to community organizations. His accolades include the CRN Next Gen Leader and membership in the Young Entrepreneurs Council’s Founders Society. His company also has been recognized nationally with awards such as CRN Top 500 MSP, two-time inclusion on the Inc. 5000, and acceptance into the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

Nicole Tompkins - The chief experience officer and senior vice president of the Mid-Hudson Valley Credit Union, Tompkins is also chair of the board at the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. She joined the credit union in 2023 as vice president of retail and community impact. In 2024, she was named to her current position. She has a commitment to long-term sustainable growth and member relevancy. She previously held leadership roles at various banks, including Rhinebeck Bank, Orange Bank and Trust Company and Bank of America. She previously chaired the Chamber’s Women M.E.A.N. Business Committee and has been involved in other organizations including the American Cancer Society, Sullivan County Partnership for Economic Development and the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“These incredible leaders in business and enterprise exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that drives prosperity in Orange County,” said Chamber President and CEO Heather Bell. “They are skilled, dedicated professionals from diverse fields who care about their community, powerfully navigate strategic change and understand that businesses and the economy are stronger when collaboration is the priority.”

For event ticket information, log onto https://shorturl.at/jNYer.