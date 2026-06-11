Chaffee Swimming Pools & Spas celebrates new ownership

Chaffee’s Swimming Pools & Spas, a trusted name in backyard living throughout the Hudson Valley celebrated an exciting new chapter in its history with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 2 at its Goshen showroom.

Now led by local business owners and community members Tom Amend, Jim Amend, and David Wenger, Chaffee’s remains committed to the values and customer service that have defined the company since its founding in 1967.

The new ownership expanded the business’ product offerings to include such items as the PDC TruSwim Swim Spa collection, featuring patented Dual Propulsion technology and premium outdoor living furniture.

“Our vision is to help families create outdoor spaces where they can relax, entertain, exercise, and make lasting memories together,” said David Wenger” whether it’s a custom swimming pool, a swim spa for fitness and wellness, or furnishing an outdoor living area, we’re excited to offer our customers more ways to enjoy their homes and enhance their lifestyles.”

The ribbon-cutting celebration brought together community members, customers, business leaders, and local officials to welcome the new ownership team and learn about their vision for the future. Guests toured the showroom, explored the latest products, and experienced firsthand the expanded offerings now available at Chaffee.

The new owners invite the community to visit the Goshen showroom to see the latest pool, spa, swim spa, and outdoor living products and discover how Chaffee’s can help create the ultimate backyard experience.

For more information, visit Chaffee’s Swimming Pools & Spas at 1771 Route 17M, Goshen, NY, or call (845) 294-5200.