Carlos’ Cucina II celebrates ribbon cutting at Goshen Plaza

The Goshen Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29 for Carlos’ Cucina II, an Italian pizzeria, restaurant, and bar located in the new Goshen Plaza. Mayor Molly O’Donnell joined chamber members and restaurant owner Carlos Morales for the event.

Carlos Cucina II officially opened in August and is Morales’ third restaurant. Morales also owns Frank’s Pizza and Carlos’ Cucina, which are both located in Middletown.

Following the ribbon cutting, the restaurant celebrated by doing what it does best: serving up hot food and cold drinks for the Goshen Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday mixer.