Carlos’ Cucina II celebrates ribbon cutting at Goshen Plaza

Goshen. Carlos Morales, owner of Frank’s Pizza and Carlos Cucina in Middletown, opened a third restaurant in Goshen this summer.

Goshen /
| 04 Dec 2023 | 01:39
    Carlos Cucina II owner Carlos Morales with Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell at the ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 29. Photo provided.
    Carlos Morales with his team at Carlos Cucina II. Photo provided.
The Goshen Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29 for Carlos’ Cucina II, an Italian pizzeria, restaurant, and bar located in the new Goshen Plaza. Mayor Molly O’Donnell joined chamber members and restaurant owner Carlos Morales for the event.

Carlos Cucina II officially opened in August and is Morales’ third restaurant. Morales also owns Frank’s Pizza and Carlos’ Cucina, which are both located in Middletown.

Following the ribbon cutting, the restaurant celebrated by doing what it does best: serving up hot food and cold drinks for the Goshen Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday mixer.