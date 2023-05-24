Business. Lynch Wealth Strategies celebrates 20th anniversary

The Orange County Chamber is happy to announce Ed Lynch’s 20th Anniversary Celebration for Lynch Wealth Strategies.

Lynch’s many roles include a husband, parent, respected community volunteer, an experienced leader, a former corporate executive and retired military officer. He brings these experience in to his professional roles and his active community roles.

Those who have worked with, collaborated with or know Lynch from his years of service in the Warwick Valley are welcome to come and celebrate this milestone on June 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. Light fare, hot hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. Please call 845-294-3456 to RSVP.