Business. Glass joins Abilities First board of directors

Jessica J. Glass, attorney with Stenger, Diamond & Glass, LLP (SDG Law) has joined the Board of Directors of Abilities First. She will serve a three-year term with the organization.

“I’m excited and honored to join the Board of Directors of Abilities First,” Glass said. “The organization is tremendously important in our Hudson Valley community as it provides unparalleled services to children and adults with disabilities to help them attain independence and acceptance. I’m eager to apply my skills to help the organization further this mission.”

Abilities First serves over 1,500 children and adults throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley, providing support for people with a variety of disabilities through education, vocational, residential and habilitation services. The organization serves six counties and 22 school districts while employing nearly 700 people.

Glass specializes in business law, business and secured lending, commercial and residential real estate as well as liquor licensing and currently serves as partner of the firm. She was recently named one of the Hudson Valley’s top lawyers by “Hudson Valley Magazine.”