Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP announce new partner

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP recently announced that attorney William “Bill” Duquette has joined the Hudson Valley law firm as its newest partner. Duquette has more than 25 years of legal experience, most recently as a partner with the real estate team at Jacobowitz & Gubits, where he worked on residential and commercial real estate transactions, banking transactions and common interest community formations and dissolutions. He joins BSF&B’s transactional practice area in commercial and residential real estate.

“Legal professionals of Bill’s caliber are hard to come by,” said Managing Partner Michael Blustein.

A graduate of American International College and Brooklyn Law School, Duquette was admitted to both the New York State Bar and Massachusetts Bar. He previously served as a Legal Assistant/Associate General Counsel with the Jehovah’s Witnesses Office of General Counsel in Patterson, N.Y. He is a member of the Orange County Bar Association, Women’s Bar Association of Orange and Sullivan Counties, and the New York State Bar Association’s Real Property Law Section Committee of Condominiums and Cooperatives.

Duquette and his wife, Andrea, currently reside in Pine Bush, where he serves as a board member of the Pine Bush Area Chamber of Commerce. He has also served on the HONOR Board of Directors.

About Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP provide diversified legal services with a strong focus on litigation, business law, municipal law, estate planning, wealth preservation, and representation of commercial and residential lenders.