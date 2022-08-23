Blustein, Shapiro, Frank and Barone make Upstate Super Lawyers list, with associate Conroy deemed Rising Star

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP recently announced that the firms four epnonymous partners — Managing Partner Michael S. Blustein and partners Richard J. Shapiro, Gardiner “Tad” Barone, and William A. Frank — have been named to the 2022 Upstate New York Super Lawyers list. The firm’s youngest partner, Megan R. Conroy, was named to the 2022 Rising Stars list, which recognizes attorneys who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less.

The Super Lawyers list recognizes attorneys who have attained certain honors, results, or credentials, and who demonstrate professional competence in their respective fields. The selection process for both Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are made on an annual, state-by-state basis, with bar associations and courts nationwide acknowledging the legitimacy of the selections.

No more than five percent of attorneys in the state are named to a Super Lawyers list; for the Rising Stars list, under three percent of New York attorneys earn the honor annually.

“It is a special honor to be recognized by your peers, and one that I know we all hold in high regard,” said Managing Partner Michael S. Blustein, whose accomplishments in real estate law earned him a spot on the list for the third consecutive year.

This is Shapiro’s ninth consecutive Super Lawyers recognition for his work in elder law and his second consecutive inclusion on the Top 25 Hudson Valley list, Barone’s eleventh consecutive honor for his accomplishments in business litigation, and Frank’s sixth consecutive acknowledgement for his success in state, local, and municipal law.

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone’s accomplished lawyers provide diversified legal services with a strong focus on litigation, business law, municipal law, estate planning, wealth preservation, and representation of commercial and residential lenders. They have offices in Goshen, N.Y., Warwick, N.Y., and Monticello, N.Y.,