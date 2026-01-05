Area law firm awarded top honors

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP (BSF&B) recently received three top honors in the 2025 Hudson Valley Community’s Choice Awards. Managing Partner Michael S. Blustein won the “Attorney” category for the second consecutive year, while Partner Diana L. Puglisi earned her sixth title for “Attorney — Real Estate/Estate Planning.”

The Hudson Valley Community’s Choice Awards celebrate the region’s best businesses and organizations as selected by the public. According to a press release, a nomination process advances the top finalists to the voting round. This year, readers cast votes in more than 140 categories spanning industries such as Beauty & Health, Dining, Entertainment & Leisure, Professional Services, and more.

BSF&B is a full-service firm serving clients across the Hudson Valley and Catskills with offices in Goshen and Monticello. BSF&B and its attorneys have consistently been recognized in the Community’s Choice Awards over the years, earning numerous first-place finishes and finalist distinctions. Securing three top awards makes 2025 one of the firm’s most successful years to date.

“Being recognized by our neighbors and peers is the highest honor we can receive,” BSF&B Managing Partner Michael S. Blustein said. “These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us and our team’s deep-rooted commitment to serving the Hudson Valley with integrity, skill, and dedication.”

For more information on BSF&B log onto mid-hudsonlaw.com or call 845-291-0011.