12th annual ornament sale starts soon

Linda Mabie, previously of Linda’s Office Supplies, has unveiled this year’s special Goshen-themed ornament design: the Historic Cataract Firehouse. Mabie will begin selling these unique ornaments at the Goshen Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Oct. 11 at her booth until the end of October.

A limited selection of past ornaments and other Goshen-themed merchandise will also be available. According to Mabie, this year marks the 12th edition of the ornament, with previous designs highlighting iconic Goshen landmarks such as the Historic Goshen Public Library, First Presbyterian Church, Harness Racing Museum, and the 1841 Courthouse. Each glass ornament is handcrafted in Ecuador.

Mabie expressed her excitement for this year’s design, saying, “The Cataract Firehouse dates back to 1871, and I’ve always loved its bell tower as a symbol of entering Goshen. In 2021, the Tony Lasaponara family restored the firehouse and transformed it into Pedal Goshen, a fitness studio owned by Cindy Waltzer. The renovations are stunning. I encourage everyone to reach out to Cindy for a tour or to join a fitness class!”

In addition to purchasing the ornament at the Farmer’s Market, it will be available at 22 West Main Street in Goshen, the former home of Linda’s Office Supplies. The ornaments will also be for sale at Pedal Goshen. Each ornament is priced at $13.95. For more details, visit Mabie’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LindasOfficeSupplies.