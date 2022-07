The Chester, N.Y. Beer World is back, bigger than ever and stocked with over 4,000 different beers.

The new 11,000-square-foot store opened this week, and is one of 11 local Beer World locations. The store is located in the same Brookside Avenue location as the former Chester Beer World, which was knocked down to build the new facility.

On top of an extensive variety of beer, the new store also offers tobacco products, and an automatic can redemption center.