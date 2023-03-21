Winifred H. Smiley

Winifred Hulse Smiley, 96, passed away peacefully at home on March 13, after a short illness. She was born in Goshen, NY, the daughter of Everett Hulse and Dorothy Thew Hulse Leemon on February 14, 1927. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William H. Smiley, who passed in July 2012. They were married for 64 years. She graduated from Washingtonville High School in 1945 and Becker Junior College 1947.

Winifred is survived by her children: COL (Ret) Robert Smiley (Josephine) of Spotsylvania, VA; Ruth Roebuck of Goshen; Beth Smiley of Middletown; Edith Bush (Douglas) of Middletown, and Russell Smiley of Middletown. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Brent Smiley (Carrie), Matthew Smiley (Jennifer), Sarah Patel (Indravadan), Tara Stewart (Jonathan), Lauren Smiley (Samson), Andrew Roebuck (Sarah), Hannah Brauchle (Anthony), William Bush, Lee Bush, and Jenna Bush. She enjoyed being with her15 great-grandchildren: Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Jaiya, Kiran, Rohan, Samera, Safiya, Madeline, Caleb, Alexander, Cecilia, Xavier, Addison, and McKenna and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three younger brothers: Harold Hulse (Beverly), Harrison Hulse (Mary), Charles Hulse (Agnes).

Mom’s pleasures were family gatherings, gardening, reading, and traveling the United States with her husband and family. She loved living on the family farm on her little dirt road. She was a member of the Goodwill Presbyterian Church and a 30-year 4-Hleader. “I want to be remembered as a healthy, active, and happy wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. I love all of you.”

At her request, there will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are being handled by Donovan’s Funeral Home of Goshen. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery beside her husband. The family would like thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for their kind and professional care. In lieu of flowers, if you wish please donate to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.