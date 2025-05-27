Willie O. Wade, age 81, of Middletown entered into rest on Saturday, May 24, at Sapphire Nursing & Rehab at Goshen.

Willie was born August 12, 1943 in Goshen. He is the son of the late Clarence and Abbie (Sayles) Wade.

He is predeceased by his wife Barbara Wade.

He was retired from the Orange County Jail as Captain. He was a Navy and Army Veteran as well as a Reservist. He was also retired from Arden Hill Hospital as a Nurses Aid.

He is survived by his daughters, Andrea Wade-Cassisi (Salvatore) of Chester and Lisa Wade-Sebring (Bryan) of Maybrook . He was predeceased by his son Christopher Wade.

Willie was the Proud Papa to several grandchildren. Wade, Hunter, Christopher, Ashleigh, Amber, Alea, Aries, Cassidy, Isabella, Destinee, Robert, Robin and Christina. He was predeceased by Leland and Jaimie.

He was also a great grandfather to, Quincy, Jazalynn, Jaimie, Milani, Ashton, Emani, Christopher, Edggie, Luna, Vincent and Riley.

He was also an Uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: https://rarediseases.org/organizations/national-shingles-foundation/