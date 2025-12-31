William Vavricka

William “Gary” Vavricka of Palm Harbor, Fla., formerly of Middletown and Goshen, passed away on the morning of Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2025. He was 86.

Gary grew up in New York and spent most of his life in Goshen. He graduated from Goshen High School in 1957 and later worked for over 30 years as a rural mail carrier with the Goshen Post Office. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Nancy Lynn Rose, and together they raised three daughters. After his retirement, Gary and Nancy moved to Florida.

Gary was known by all who met him as warm, kind, and easygoing. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather. He was also an avid New York Yankees fan.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, and his three daughters: Nanette Angelone (Joseph) of Clearwater, Florida; Victoria Ottenberg (Russell) of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; and Susan Vavricka of Monticello, New York. He is also survived by his five cherished grandchildren, who were his greatest joy.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Bessie Vavricka, and by many dear friends and longtime coworkers from the Goshen Post Office.

No services are planned. Donations in his memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or a charity of one’s choice.