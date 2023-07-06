William J. Outwater, Jr.

William Joseph Outwater, Jr., 70 years old, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Born to William J. Outwater, Sr. and Elsie Outwater in Jersey City, NJ, he had lived in River Edge, NJ, Chester, NY and Jupiter, FL before moving to the Crystal Springs section of Hardyston Twp., NJ six years ago.

William was a graduate of Rutgers University receiving a B.A. in Education and Political Science and then worked as Vice President of Sales for Opici Wines in Glen Rock, NJ for 22 years retiring in 2018. William then worked as a real estate agent for Weichert Realtors. William was a parishioner of St. Jude The Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, NJ, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a newly elected Board member for Crystal Springs and enjoyed gardening, was a wine sommelier and enjoyed time with family.

William is the beloved husband of Gail Outwater (nee Sheppard) of Hardyston Twp., NJ.; devoted father of William J. Outwater, III of Hardyston Twp., NJ and Lynn Vanadio and her husband, Bryan of Warwick, NY; loving grandfather of Nathan and Myles; dear brother of Jeffrey Outwater and his wife, Susan of Oak Park, CA; Michael Outwater of Lakewood, NJ; Elizabeth Beaugard of Phillipsburg, NJ; and John Outwater of Bayonne, NJ. He was cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main St., Franklin, NJ on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, NJ at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY. Memorial gifts to the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.