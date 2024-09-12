William J. Murray, 83

William (Bill) J. Murray, age 83, of Chester entered into rest Thursday, September 12, 2024. William was born January 5, 1941, in Middletown, NY. He is the son of the late Harry L. Murray Sr. and the late Lillian (Diffily) Murray.

He was the owner of Murray’s Auto Body Shop, Inc., Goshen, NY, which opened in the 1960s. Bill worked alongside his brother Bob for many years whom he bought the business from in the early 80s.

He was a life member of the Walton Engine and Hose Company in Chester, NY, continuing the family tradition, past chief and president of Chester Fire Department, past chairman/commissioner of Chester Fire District, past president and life member of Orange County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, chairman of the Board of Goshen Historic Track for over 20 years, member of the Middletown Elks Lodge 1037, past president of Intercounty Volunteer Firemen’s Judges Association, and many other fire organizations, too numerous to list.

He is survived by his sister Mary Kay Campbell of Arizona, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and companion Eileen Hand.

He was predeceased by his sisters Jean Murphy, Elizabeth Carey and Barbara Karl; brothers Harry Jr., Robert, James, and John Murray; and long-time companion Carole Marshall.

Visitation: Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at St Columba Church, 31 High St, Chester, NY.

Burial: in the family plot at St Columba Cemetery, Chester.

In lieu of flowers Bill’s family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to the Goshen Historic Track and The Fireman’s Home in Hudson, NY.