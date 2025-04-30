William (Billy) Constentino Proscia passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 49.

Born on June 15, 1975, in Plattsburgh, William was a devoted soul mate, father, stepfather and public servant whose strength, kindness and selflessness left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

William proudly served with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant, and dedicated 25 of those years as a police officer in Orange County. He served his community with honor, integrity and unwavering dedication.

Outside of the badge Billy was a triple degree black belt in karate, a true martial artist whose discipline and focus were matched only by his skills. To him martial arts was never about fighting, it was about character.

An avid animal lover and devoted fan of Star Wars, William brought passion and heart to every part of his life. He was always quick with wit and an outlandish one-liner that would surely stun and leave everyone laughing.

One of Billy’s defining traits was his unshakeable loyalty to his family, his friends, fellow officers and his principles.

To his children — Jenna Proscia and Constentino Proscia — and his stepdaughter, Taylor Zambetti, he was a devoted and loving father who showed them how to live with courage and compassion.

His soul mate, Kathryn Zambetti, was the love of his life and his partner in every sense of the word.

William was known by all as a strong warrior with a gentle heart. He had a rare gift for making people feel seen, supported and deeply loved. It was a common sentiment from those who knew him: ”Thank you for all you did for me.” His absence has left an unfillable space, breaking even the strongest among us.

He is survived by his soul mate, Kathryn Zambetti; his loving children, daughter Jenna Proscia and son Constentino Proscia; and his stepdaughter, Taylor Zambetti. His legacy of strength, service and love lives on in each of them.

William’s life was a testament to what it means to serve with honor, love without limits, and live with purpose. His kindness, wisdom and heroism will echo far beyond his years.

”Through victory, my chains are broken. The Force shall free me”

Visitation will be Saturday, May 3, from noon to 5 p.m., at Donovan Funeral Home Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Harmony Ministries Church, 1790 Route 211 East, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in his name to an animal shelter of your choice. A fitting tribute to a man who deeply loved animals and always stood up for those who couldn’t speak for themselves.