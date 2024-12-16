William Augustus Grazier Jr., 88

William Augustus Grazier Jr. died on December 11, 2024, at 88 years old. The son of the late William and Emma Grazier, he was born on July 18, 1936, in Bronx, NY.

He was a member of the U.S. Army (retired) and a retired lieutenant of the New York City Fire Department.

William is survived by his wife Elaine T. Grazier; daughters Lori LoPuzzo (Suffern, NY) and Marianne Kunkin (Arizona); and sons Charles (Middletown, NY), Thomas and wife Phuong (Middletown, NY), and Daniel and wife Colleen (Walden, NY). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jaime and Eric Kunkin, Wyatt and Benjamin Grazier, and Rachel and Charlotte Grazier; his brother Russell and his wife Barbara Grazier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His son, William Grazier III, predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brothers Jack Watson and Ed Watson.

William was a loving and devoted husband, father, uncle, neighbor, and friend who enjoyed spending time with and cheering on his grandchildren. Loved and adored by all, he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tunnels to Towers.

Visitation: Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Prayer service: Thursday, December 19, 2024, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Burial: Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Columba Parish Cemetery, 3335 NY-94 Chester, NY 10950.

The family has entrusted William’s care to the Flynn Family and Flynn Funeral and Cremation Center Staff. Please feel free to extend a condolence or share a memory with the family.