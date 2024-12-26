Wayne A. Ward, 74

Wayne A. Ward passed away on December 23, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 74 years old. Son of the late Lloyd F. Ward Sr. and Claire G. Fogarty, he was born on December 19, 1950, in the Bronx, NY.

Wayne retired from the Village of Harriman as the building and fire inspector and Local 631 IBEW where he held the position of secretary and member of the executive board. He was a member of the 363 Retirees Club and was also an original member and retired investigator for the Fire Investigators for Orange County.

Wayne dedicated his life to service. He was past chief of the Mountain Lodge Fire Company, a life member of the Mountain Lodge Fire Company, and an honorary member of the Salisbury Mills Fire Company since 1989. He was the chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Salisbury Mills Fire District, Battalion 5 arson investigator, member of the Orange County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, and life member of the Orange County Fire Chiefs Association. Wayne also served as a part-time patrolman for the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department.

Wayne was Pop-Pop to his adoring grandchildren. He was often found in his chair on the sidelines as he found the most delight in watching them compete through soccer, baseball, or dance. His love of singing and his beautiful voice will be with us always.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 50 loving years, Eileen B. Ward (Washingtonville, NY); children Kara E. Marrero and her husband Giovanni (New Windsor, NY), Erin P. Brown and her husband Daniel (Washingtonville, NY), and James P. Ward and his wife Nicole (New Windsor, NY); siblings Gail McManus (Monroe, NY), Lloyd F. “Butch” Ward Jr. and his wife Noreen (Sugar Loaf, NY), and twin sister Wendy Welsh and her husband Pat (Monroe, NY); grandchildren Giovanni and his fiancé Nicole, Mikayla, Addisyn, Tyler, Daniel, Teagan, and Caden; brother-in-law Louis Hock (Monroe, NY); and members of the Van der Linden, Heppes, Sweeney, Strommer and Traphagen families. In addition to his parents, Wayne was also predeceased by his sister Linda “Mickey” Hock and brother-in-law Daniel McManus.

Visitation: Monday, December 30, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY.

Cremation: Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association at heart.org or St. Jude’s at stjude.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).