Warren C. Young

Warren Charles Young passed away at the age of 61 on Dec. 2 with his wife by his side.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Barbara; his beloved children Sally Young and her fiancé Torrence Dunham, Sam Young and his wife Mizelle Young, and his sister Mona Levitt. He was predeceased by his parents Al Young and Margo Simmons.

Warren set the blueprint for how a husband and father should be. He took his son fishing and daughter to concerts to stay involved in their interests. He became a coach for the Goshen Science Olympiad program to spend time with his son and was a coach for years even after Sam graduated. He watched “Sweet Home Alabama” with his wife whenever it came on. He showed his love by helping with handy projects around the house.

Warren was a gentle soul with a love for animals. He cared for his fish in his home aquarium and enjoyed watching the birds come to his birdfeeder. He was active in his gun club and played guitar for many years. Most of all, Warren loved to laugh and make others laugh.

Warren obtained two master’s degrees in Early Education and Special Education from the College of New Rochelle and a bachelor’s degree in Communication from University of New Haven. He was a special education teacher for many years and retired from his job as an early education teacher at a preschool in 2023.

Warren was a beloved husband, father, brother, nephew, and cousin. He will be deeply missed by the many people whose lives he touched.