Virginia Rose Jankowiak a longtime resident of Chester, NY passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2023, at the young age of 95 1/2. The daughter of the late William and Sarah Hennessy Mulhall, Virginia was born on Nov. 16, 1927, in New York City. She grew up in Greenwich Village in New York City and at their family summer home in Craigville, NY.

She is survived by her four children: Dr. William Jankowiak and his wife, Sun, of Henderson, NV; Donald Jankowiak of La Quinta, CA; Virginia Jankowiak Catalano of Chester, NY; and James Jankowiak and his wife, Debra, of Greenville, NY.

She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Cara Catalano and her partner, Scott Swierski, of Northridge CA, Michael Catalano and his wife, Johanna, of Anaheim CA, Steven Catalano and his wife, Aubry, of Newburgh, NY; Dane Jankowiak of Ladera Ranch, California; Sadie Hinson of Henderson, NV; and three great grandchildren: Hailey, Ryker and Camden Catalano.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of almost 56 years, Chester Jankowiak; brother Gerard Mulhall; sister, Margaret Mulhall; niece, Kathleen Mulhall Taylor; nephew, Christopher Mulhall; and son-in-law, James Swyryt.

She graduated from Cathedral High School in New York City. She was a longtime member of Orange Blossom Unit 1167 of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of St. Columba Church in Chester, NY and Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen NY.

She always said she had the best of two worlds: growing up in Greenwich Village and spending summers in Craigville, where she had the greatest times, picking berries, fishing, swimming in the creek and riding bikes all over.

According to Virginia, her two hardest years were when she was den mother to eight energetic Cub Scouts. She was always trying to come up with different projects for them.

Virginia loved being a wife and mother. She loved to bake and cook great meals for her family.

Here are a few moments Virginia wrote about her life:

“Although, it was not the plan when we got married, Chester decided to stay in the Marine Corps, making us a Marine Corps family.

“Life wasn’t easy then; the war was over and so many things were in short supply. You dreaded getting transferred as you knew housing would be a problem. It was not only sub-standard but expensive. It could take a year before your name comes up for military housing. However, we all had the same problems and we adjusted.

“WWII was over and Chester was in four major combats. Then Korea came along, and I always said that we were lucky when Chet got his orders to go. The war was ending. However, I was still alone for seventeen months. Before Korea, it was division, which meant six months med cruise, two months Vieques, then one and a half years in Korea. And during that time, I was alone with three young children for two years. It was this that prepared me to be a widow.”

At 43 she had three in college and one starting first grade. Virginia got a part-time job in the office of Big V Supermarket (Shoprite). After six years, she became full-time and shortly thereafter became supervisor of the accounting dept. While she traveled when Chester was alive, it was difficult due to his health. After taking care of him for five years, she started traveling all over the world from tiny Bhutan to the Asian world. She loved them all, especially Myanmar, or as she always called it, Burma. There are only a few places she missed. Two of the last trips she took were to Japan and Sri Lanka with her daughter. She was truly a citizen of the world.

Virginia had a long, fulfilling and independent life. She traveled the world until she was about 90 years old. She will be deeply missed by her adoring family who loved her very much.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church 27 High St., Chester, New York 10918, with burial of cremains following at Orange County Veterans Cemetery. (111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924)

Funeral care has been placed with Thomas & Brendan Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.