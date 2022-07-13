Virginia Burke, age 70, of Goshen, entered into rest Monday, June 27, 2022.

Virginia was born November 26, 1951 in Manhattan, NY. She is the daughter of the late Vincent and the late Antoinette (Perrone) Vitaglione. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Michael K. Burke, her daughter and son-in-law, Meredith and Brian Whitman, her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Sofia Burke, her grandchildren, Jack and Josh Whitman and Connor and Elena Burke, and her brother Father Robert Vitaglione.

Virginia decided to become a teacher in 1991. She graduated with honors from SUNY Orange and SUNY New Paltz, earning an Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree, and received her Master’s degree from Mount Saint Mary’s college. She loved being a teacher and was a second grade teacher at St. John’s Elementary School, Goshen, NY for over 20 years.

She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and teacher. It would be hard to find a stronger, more giving person. She cannot be replaced, but she will live on in her grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorial donations be made in Virginia’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com.

Cory Johnston Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St. Goshen, NY 10924 (845) 294-6422.