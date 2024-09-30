Vincent James DeLuca, 90, of Chester, NY, entered into rest on Monday, September 23, 2024, at Saint Vincent’s Complete Care, Cedar Grove, NJ. Vincent was born on June 1, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Vincent J. and the late Rebecca (Greenberg) DeLuca.

He graduated from Boy’s High School, Brooklyn, NY, in 1952 and went on to study geology at Brooklyn College, graduating in 1956. While attending college he met and dated the love of his life, Josephine Amante. They married after graduation February 9, 1957. During his tenure at Brooklyn College, Vincent entered the U.S. Air Force ROTC with three of his best and most loving friends, Gene Tauches (deceased), Emilio (Mil) Biagioli, and Frank DeTrano (deceased). Vincent kept these friendships with all three individuals until the good Lord called them home.

Vincent entered into cadet pilot training with the United States Air Force after college but was unable to complete his training due to a medical condition. Vincent transferred into the air force intelligence community completing his military service at Bowling AFB, Washington, D.C., achieving the rank of captain in 1963.

Vincent took Josephine and the family back to Chester, NY, immediately after. He pursued a career in computer programming with Orange & Rockland Utilities, retiring in 1998.

Vincent was an active member of the Church of Saint John the Evangelist in Goshen, NY. He and Josephine implemented First Friday Eucharistic Adoration, which continues today. They also volunteered for food distribution in the community. He was a lector and an altar server at Mass. As an active member of The Knights of Columbus Council 1106, Vincent achieved the rank of fourth degree knight. He was also a member of The Catholic War Veterans, Post 1923. Vincent, a staunch supporter of the rite to life, made it easy for him to actively work in the local chapter of the rite to life and the life chain participating in many of the national “Right to Life” marches in Washington, D.C. Vincent’s love for his country was paramount in his everyday life. He proudly flew the American flag daily and was a staunch supporter of the nation’s military.

Vincent was best known by his family and closest friends for his uncanny ability to play the accordion. He had the privilege to study under the late and great Alfred d’Auberge during his early musical career. Vincent garnered the nickname “squeeze box” from his teenage friends which followed him into the twilight of his life. His loving grandchildren and great grandchildren have many loving memories of their “Papa” playing the accordion around the Christmas tree during the Christmas holidays.

Vincent and Josephine’s favorite past time was playing golf. He loved the game so fervently, that he even constructed a makeshift driving cage to practice when he could. He loved playing with his friends and even attended the 1968 Westchester Classic with his son, and the 1996 masters at the Augusta National Golf Course. They traveled to Italy twice and enjoyed vacations at the beach with family. He loved to dance with his wife, daughter, daughters-in-law, and granddaughters! He was a long-term member of the Washingtonville Central School District Board of Education for 12 years, tirelessly working for the community.

He is best known for his tenacity for life, his love for his family and his love of a good Italian meal! Vincent is survived by his children David and the late Colleen DeLuca of Sicklerville, NJ; Lauren and Bill Santos of Cornelius, NC; and Matthew and Marlene DeLuca of Glen Ridge, NJ. He is also survived by his sister Jerrilyn DeLuca and his in-laws Theresa Ponessa, John and Dee Amante, Salvatore and Jean Amante, and Francine Carmody.

He is further survived by his 13 grandchildren: David Vincent DeLuca (Tami); Jennifer Cantrell; Jonathan DeLuca (Jennifer); Kathryn DeLuca; Sara Locantore (Jon); Alessondra Moser (Todd); Amanda Horvath (Daniel); Alyssa Santos; Andrew Santos (Stephanie); Anthony Santos; and Madeline, Maia, and Matthew J. DeLuca. He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren: Victoria, Dominic, Zachary, Hannah, Emma Josephine, Analeis, Garrett, Sicily, Elizabeth, Oliver, Eleanora Colleen, Rhyder, Josefina, Sofia, Kennedy, and Joanna.

Visitation: Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.

Mass of Christian burial: Friday, October 4, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. at the Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY.

Burial: St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.