Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Vincent A. Lore, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Garnet Health Hospice, Middletown, New York at the age of 85.

Vincent was a proud Untied States Army Veteran. After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he owned and operated his business, specializing in landscaping and masonry. He served as the head of the maintenance department on his community’s board of directors. Vince was an avid hunter. Often you could find him watching football, boxing, or a good old Western movie. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He touched the lives of everyone he met with his gentle demeanor, kind heart, and warm smile.

The son of the late Enrico and Mary (Costa) Lore, Vincent was born on July 8, 1937, in New Rochelle, New York. He was married to Sandra (Capparelle) Lore for over 55 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sandra Lore; children, Doreen Lore, Donna Flesher, Janine Cherasaro and her husband, Michael Misciagno, Robin Lore, Stacy Zamborsky and her husband Mike, Vincent Lore and his wife, Maureen, and Dawn Fitzgerald and her husband, Chris; sixteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Longo and many nieces and nephews.

Vincent was preceded in death by 12 siblings and grandson, Joseph Misciagno.

A memorial service was held on June 10, 2023 with military honors.

Arrangements were made by the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pennsylvania 18337.