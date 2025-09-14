Victor Miranda of Middletown, N.Y. was called home on Sept. 7, 2025 at the age of 91. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carmen, with whom he has shared 66 wonderful years of marriage. His legacy carries on with his children Sandy (Roland Santiago) Miranda; Lisa (David) Echevarria; Arlene Miranda; Victor (Veronica) Miranda II; Rosalie (Edwin DeJesus) Miranda; his grandchildren David (Ashley) Echevarria III; Brandon (Kaitlin) DeJesus; Steven Echevarria; Justin DeJesus; Angelica Colon; Victor (Katelin) Miranda III; Miranda Malia (James) Funtanilla; Matthew Funtanilla and his great-grandsons Dawson and Dean. In addition, he leaves behind three siblings.

He is predeceased by his parents, Rogelia Agosto and Aniceto Miranda as well as five siblings.

Victor was born and raised in his beloved ‘La Perla’, San Juan, Puerto Rico in May, 1934. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico during the Korean War. He was deeply proud of his country, frequently wearing an army cap as a tribute to his service. He moved to N.Y.C. as a young man, where he met the love of his life, Carmen, and they settled in East Harlem, (El Barrio), Manhattan, N.Y. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and successfully opened and operated his own button dyeing company, ‘Lisand Dyeing’, for many years in the Garment District. He had a strong work ethic that enabled him to provide for his family and allowed his children to attend private Catholic School and obtain higher education. His passion for baseball led him to coach little league for many years in Central Park where he mentored numerous youths from the ‘El Barrio’ neighborhood. He was an avid Mets fan.

He had a passion for music and loved to sing with his Lehman Village comrades on a regular basis. He also loved animals and enjoyed traveling around the world. He eventually relocated to Middletown, N.Y. where he enjoyed his retirement years with his family.

His memory will be forever cherished in our hearts.

Viewing services to be held at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a final viewing on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

The burial will be on Sept. 15, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or the ASPCA.