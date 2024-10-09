Thomas S. Gerace Sr., 86, of Goshen entered into rest on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY. Thomas was born May 15, 1938, in Haverstraw, NY; the son of Joseph and Mary (Meile) Gerace. He was the widower of Joan Bonneau Gerace.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from the Village of Haverstraw Police, Haverstraw. Thomas graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas College with a bachelor’s degree and graduated with a master’s degree from C.W. Post Long Island University in Criminal Justice. He retired from IBEW LU 363 as a journeyman inside wireman.

He is survived by sons Thomas (Carolyn), Pokey (Stacie), Leo (Kathleen), and John; grandchildren Tom (Amanda), Anne, Joanna, Desiree, Kaela, Tyler, Elizabeth (Cameron), Juztina (Justin), and Jillien; and great grandchildren Gabriel, Noah, Madalynn, Elijah, Fiona, Travis, Jack, Jamison, Soleil; sister Patricia (Ronald) Livsey; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Joseph, Neil, and Samuel; and his sisters Anna and Marie.

Funeral Mass: Friday, October 11, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. A church burial with military honors will immediately follow in the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

A celebration of life will follow the ceremony with lunch at the family home, 360 West Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924.