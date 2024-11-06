Thomas J. Reape Jr., 57, of Goshen died on Monday, November 4, 2024, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY. He was born August 12, 1967, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Thomas J. Reape, Sr. and Elizabeth (Blum) Reape.

Tom was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Honors College and the Syracuse University College of Law. He was a partner at the law firm of Armienti, DeBellis & Rhoden LLP, in New York City and Mineola, NY. He was an avid traveler, a voracious reader, and was beloved by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Reape; his sisters Stephanie Birdsall (Matthew) and Kelly Clayton (Christopher); nieces Norah, Erika, Kate, Meghan and Emily; and partner Chona Jumawan.

Visitation: Saturday, November 9 from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).