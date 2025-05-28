Thomas J. Meaney, 68, of Goshen entered into rest on Monday, May 26, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

Thomas was born November 14, 1956, in Manhattan, the son of Michael and Marie (O’Toole) Meaney.

He was employed by PSEG Utilities, as a payment processing Supervisor where he worked for 44 yrs.

He is survived by his wife: Donna Meaney at home; children, Tirzah Jorrey and her husband Chris Jorrey, their children, Abigail Jorrey and Bradley Jorrey of Montgomery, Michael Meaney of Montgomery, Christopher Meaney and his wife, Jacqueline Larosa Meaney of Montgomery.

Tom was an avid NY Giants and Yankees fan. He loved to read and was a big history buff. But more than anything he truly loved being a grandfather!

Tom was predeceased by his parents Michael and Marie Meaney and his brother Michael T Meaney.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the cancer society https://www.cancer.org/donate.html or make a donation to the American heart association https://www.heart.org/en/why-give

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the Service beginning at 2 p.m.