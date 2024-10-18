Thomas George Meres, 72, of Town of Montgomery (and Ormond Beach, Fl.) entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at home in Montgomery.

Thomas was born October 1, 1952, in Suffern, NY. He is pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Florence (Davidson) Meres and his brothers, Eddie and Billy.

He was a man of few words except when he wanted to tell stories about his past! He had so many crazy stories it was hard to believe them, but they all proved to be true. He lived a full and generous life, never asking for anything and always giving.

He served in the navy from July 1972 to December 1974 as a member of the Seabees with his close friends Michael and Brian. He was employed by McCloud Construction for many years and later worked in HVAC. He was first and foremost a loving father and son, always putting his daughter first and later caring for his mother for many years until her passing.

He is survived by his daughter Danielle Meres; grandkids Kyle, William, Kadyn and Raina; siblings Dick and companion Louise, Jim and wife Carole, Skip and wife Caron, Ann, Bob, Pat and wife Sherry, and Nancy; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial visitation: Wednesday, October 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the service beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Burial with military honors: Thursday, October 24 at 2:30 p.m. in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924, donovanfunerals.com.