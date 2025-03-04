Theodore O. Gramm Jr., 80

Theodore “Ted” O. Gramm Jr., son of the late Theodore O. Gramm Sr. and Mary Fitzgerald-Gramm, passed away on February 27, 2025, at the age of 80 in Scottsville, Kentucky. Born on July 31, 1944, in Vincennes, Indiana, his parents moved their family to Campbell Hall, NY, where Ted lived a life marked by kindness, faith, and devotion to his family and community.

Ted had a passion for golf and cherished time spent on the course. During his early years he was the assistant golf pro at Otterkill Golf Course. Throughout his career, Ted worked for Novartis and Pfizer before retiring. His dedication and work ethic were evident in all he did.

Beyond his professional life, he was known for his deep faith and love of music. While living in New York, he was an active member of the Church of Assumption in Maybrook, where he found joy in attending services and singing in the church choir. After moving to Scottsville, Kentucky, he was warmly welcomed into Christ the King Catholic Church.

Ted was also a man who truly listened — someone who saw the good in everyone and offered unwavering support to those around him. His genuine nature made him not only a beloved father but also a trusted friend.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Browne-Gramm; daughters Kelly Gramm-Gallotti (Anthony) and Karen Gramm; grandchildren Devon DiBernardo (fiancée Dana), Damian DiBernardo, Karissa Romer (Eric), Garrett Romer, and Pierce Romer; brothers James Gramm and John Gramm; sisters Mary Cosgrove (Dennis), Nancy Davies (Marty), and Kathleen Gramm (Debbie Dulaney); as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Janet Gramm and grandson Brian D. Romer Jr.

Wake: March 6, 2025, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Donovan’s Funeral Home, 82 S Church St., Goshen, NY 10924.

Mass of Christian burial: March 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.

Burial: Saint Mary’s Cemetery on Railroad Ave., Montgomery, NY.