Thaddeus J. Puzio

Thaddeus Joseph Puzio, 93, of Wayne, Pa., formerly of Sun City Center, Fla. and Goshen, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2025, surrounded by family.

Born Nov. 11, 1931 in Passaic, N.J., Ted was the son of Polish immigrants, Joseph and Wladyslawa “Violet” Puzio. He was the beloved husband of Roslyn (Forman) Puzio, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. Known to many as “Ted,” he was affectionately called “Poppa Puz” or “Uncle Tadz” by family.

A graduate of East Rutherford High School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (Class of 1953), Ted served proudly in the U.S. Army. He began his career as an Industrial Engineer with ABEX, working for 15 years across the U.S. and Canada. In 1969, while working in Montreal, he met Roslyn and her three daughters. They married in 1970, settled in Goshen, N.Y., and raised five daughters: Susan, Janet, Linda, and the twins — Natalie and Thaddea.

Ted later worked as a Management Engineer for several New York City hospitals over the span of 20 years and later retired from the U.S. Government. A devoted husband, father, and man of faith, he embraced his Polish heritage, loved family vacations to the Jersey Shore, and enjoyed world travel with Roslyn.

In retirement, Ted and Roslyn moved to Sun City Center, Fla., where he remained active — founding the Polish American Club, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and at church. After Roslyn’s passing in 2016, he relocated to Wayne, Pa. to be closer to family and continued his service through church, Special Olympics, and the Knights of Columbus.

Ted was known for his generosity, kindness, and optimism. He loved current events, musicals, and cheering on his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Janet Yavener (Bernie) and survived by daughters Susan Bossley (Rick), Linda Prinzi (Frank), Natalie Corcimiglia (Tom), Thaddea Dreyer; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Kenneth Forman (Joan).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary at www.scs.edu/campaign.