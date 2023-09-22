Terri-Lee Wykretowicz, 45

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Terri-Lee Wykretowicz on September 19, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, NY. She was 45 years old. Daughter of Ronald Miller and Pamela A. Bartlett, she was born on November 4, 1977, in Goshen, NY.

Terri-lee was a hardworking, caring, kind, fierce and beautiful woman. She touched the hearts of every person she met. Terri was everyone’s biggest supporter and wanted the people around her to be the best versions of themselves.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents Ronald Miller of Titusville, Florida, and Pamela A. Bartlett of Kenton, Delaware; beloved daughters Taylor Wykretowicz of Danbury, Connecticut; and Samantha Wykretowicz of Bunnell, Florida; and siblings Michael Miller of Troy, NY, Kiesya Jones of Newburgh, NY, and Bonnie DeDely of New Windsor, NY. May she rest in peace with her beloved brother Jason Jones.

Services will be private.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.