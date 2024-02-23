Teddy B. Hamrick, 87, of West Haverstraw, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Teddy was born April 13, 1936, in Webster Springs, W.Va., the son of the late Cecil and Ocie Alice (Arbogast) Hamrick.

He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Princeton, where he received a Good Conduct medal. He was employed by United Water Co. Of West Nyack, NY, as a bookkeeper and after retirement, Teddy found enjoyment in fishing, hunting, puzzles, and collecting coins.

He is survived by daughters Susan Tibbetts and husband John of Wallkill NY, Kathleen Exley of Walden, NY, and Elizabeth Pace and husband James of Campbell Hall, NY; son William Hamrick and wife Anita of Fort Worth, Texas; sisters Waneta Rasnake and Loretta Buck of Mill Creek, W.Va.; grandchildren Lindsey McGann and husband Brian of Wallkill, NY, Desiree Deichsel of Goshen, NY, Christopher Tibbetts of Maybrook, NY, Kaela Branch of Campbell Hall, NY, Grace Exley of Walden, NY, Shane Exley of Albany, NY, Tyler Deichsel of Campbell Hall, NY, and Emily Hamrick and Kaden Hamrick of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandchildren Fiona, Jaidan, Maddox, Briella and Travis; Timothy Tibbetts of Wallkill, NY; Euguene ‘Pokey’ Deichsel of Georgia; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends that filled his days with so much joy.

He’s predeceased by wife Barbara Mulligan Hamrick, grandson Jason Exley, sister Dorothy Addington, and his beloved dog Rascal.

He will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Visitation: Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Monday, February 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Teddy’s name to the Orange County NY Veterans Center — 30 Lawrence Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553.