Susan B. Hammer, 96, of Goshen, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at home.

Susan was born January 5, 1926, in Queens, NY, the daughter of Eli Bally and Fannie (Boyajy) Bally. She was the widow of William J. Hammer.

Susan enjoyed knitting and crocheting and she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son Bruce F. Bach and wife Laurie, of Slovenia; daughters, Bonnie Heslop and husband James, of Goshen, and Heidi Williams and husband Bruce, of Suffield, CT; three grandchildren, Julie, Markand Kyle; three great grand children, Avary, Weston and Emre; brothers, Raymond Bally and wife Janet, of Goshen, and Ronald Bally, of Goshen and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate Susan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Pl., Goshen, NY with Father Carl Lunden officiating.

Burial will follow in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.,Goshen, NY.