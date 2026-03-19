Steven Wayne Scott of Dunkirk, Maryland (originally of New Hampton, N.Y.) passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the age of 38.

Steven was born on Jan. 26, 1988, in Havelock, N.C., to Darlene (Scott) Beck. He graduated from Minisink Valley High School in 2006 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in January 2007. Through dedication and hard work, Steven rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He earned a college degree in Computer Science and later became a commissioned Warrant Officer, continuing his distinguished service for 19 years.

During his time in the Marines, Steven truly lived life to the fullest. He was the proud father of three beautiful boys—Kaien, Zen, and Soren—whom he loved more than anything. He was a devoted father, a loving son, and a caring brother.

Steven was the life of every family gathering from a young age and made friends wherever he went. In school, he enjoyed playing soccer, baseball, and football, and even explored music. However, his true passion was motocross, especially when he was in the lead.

Steven touched countless lives and will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his cherished sons, Kaien, Zen, and Soren; his beloved mother, Darlene Beck and her husband Marty of Goshen, N.Y.; his brother, Evan K. Scott, his wife Jessica Seitz, and their daughter Aurora Seitz; his grandmother, Carol Sondey; his uncle John (wife Kim) and his uncle Joe; as well as many loving great-aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Steven was predeceased by one brother, Justin Scott.

A memorial service will be held at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, on Friday, March 20, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Steven’s name to the National Veterans Foundation (NVF.org).