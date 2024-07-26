Shirley Gregerson, 79

Shirley Gregerson passed away on July 6, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 79 years old. Daughter of the late Harold and Anne (Celler) Smart, she was born on April 29, 1945, in Tuxedo, NY.

Shirley was a registered nurse who worked in the field of health care throughout her career. She loved all animals and enjoyed participating in quarter horse shows, assisting Jimmy with raising German shepherds, and feeding all strays that visited her porch.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Keith Gregerson of Salisbury Mills, NY, Jennifer Weber and husband Shawn of Chester, NY, Jamie Gregerson and wife Becca of Hyde Park, NY, and Kathy Strysko and husband Stanley of Port Jervis, NY; her beloved grandchildren Bryce, Jason, Kimberly, Christopher, Anthony, and Dale; her great-grandchild Noah; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also predeceased by her husband James, as well as her sister Patricia Predmore.

Memorial visitation: Sunday, July 28, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation to take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA: aspca.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).