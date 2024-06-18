Shirley A. Call, 87

Shirley A. Call of Warwick, NY, passed away on May 24, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old. The daughter of Russell and Mildred (nee Bennett) Griffiths, she was born on May 13, 1937 in Clarks Summit, Pa.

Shirley was an elementary school teacher at Evans Park Elementary School in Pearl River, NY, and then the director of the Goshen Area Daycare Center.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Kari Call of Warwick, NY, and her cat Milo. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, A. Jay Call, in 2016.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Veteran’s Cemetery , 111 Craigville Road, Goshen NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.