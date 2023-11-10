Selecter C. Carney, 94

Selecter C. Carney passed away on November 7, 2023, at her residence in Chester, NY. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Charlie and Frances (Dickens) Jones, she was born on January 14, 1929, in Edgecombe County, N.C.

Selecter was a dietician for Kingsborough Psychiatric Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Debra Martinez of Chester, NY; brother Hosia Jones of North Carolina; granddaughter Tiffany Martinez (Eric Randolph); and her great-grandchildren, Samiya and Cairo Randolph. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband David Carney Sr., son David Carney Jr., and sister Charlotte Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Smith, Seman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Tarboro, NC.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.