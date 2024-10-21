Sean A. Finan, 67, of Shohola, Pa, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at his home.

Recently retired from a successful career in commercial banking, Sean was a devoted father and grandfather. A passionate outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and hiking, sharing these interests with his children during their upbringing. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from King’s College and a master’s in Business Finance from Scranton, imparting his knowledge and years of experience to his children. Sean’s legacy will live on through the love and memories he created with his family, as well as the values he instilled in them. He will be remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his unwavering dedication to those he cherished. His spirit will continue to inspire his children and grandchildren as they navigate their own journeys, carrying forward the lessons learned from a remarkable man who embraced life to the fullest.

The son of the late John and Nadine (Konyak) Finan, Sean was born October 26, 1956, in Honesdale, Pa.

Sean is survived by his children Darren Finan of Charleston, SC, Ian Finan and his wife Claire of Milford, Pa., Joshua Finan of Matamoras, Pa., and Aislinn Finan of Goshen, NY; sisters Mora Finan, Linda Finan, and Kerri Kuscher; grandchildren Eli Finan, Averi Smith, Leo Smith, and Wyatt Finan; and step grandson Cole Rohrer.

Visitation: Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pa.

Memorial service: Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, PA (stroyanfuneralhome.com).