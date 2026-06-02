Scott W. Lee, age 50, of Middletown, N.Y., entered into rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center. His sister was by his side.

Scott was born Dec. 12, 1975, in Middletown, N.Y. He has rejoined with his mother Nancy (Johnson) Lee and his father Alfred W. Lee.

Scott’s employment included LEGOLAND New York as an Attraction’s Trainer and Admissions Associate., ShopRite as a produce trainer and a Drafter at several architectural firms.

He is survived by his sister, Heather L. Lee at home; his Uncle Carl J. Johnson Jr. (Elfriede), his aunts, Karen Underwood and Sylvia Lee and many cousins.

He is predeceased by his grandparents, Carl J. Johnson, Sr. and Beatrice (Decker) Johnson; Frederick W Lee, Sr. and Elizabeth (Morton) Lee; his Aunts, Joan DeGeorge, Gloria Lupinski, Ruth Snyder, Carole Lee; his uncles, Frederick Lee, Jr. and John Albert Lee; cousins, Frank W. DeGeorge, Mark W. Lee, and John P. Snyder, Jr.

Scott made a difference. He liked chatting with friends, teaching his sister about cars and football, and had helped his father to use the computer. He also had a very good sense of humor that made his sister laugh. Scott liked boat rides along the Hudson River; visiting Manhattan, especially the Guggenheim Museum; watching Broadway Plays with his sister; and traveling to the Westchester Theater with his mother.

Scott looked forward to watching classic Christmas shows and sitting on a park bench listening to birds singing. Scott had a love for country life.A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 12 p.m. at the Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, N.Y.